Reviewing Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) and electroCore (OTCMKTS:ECOR)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore N/A -106.47% -86.20% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for electroCore and Newcardio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 3 3 0 2.50 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 666.99%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Newcardio.

Risk and Volatility

electroCore has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Newcardio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $2.39 million 12.91 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -0.67 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newcardio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Summary

electroCore beats Newcardio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Newcardio

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

