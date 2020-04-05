Reviewing American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and American National BankShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 American National BankShares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. American National BankShares has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.40%. Given American National BankShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and American National BankShares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 7.72 $80.39 million $2.98 19.69 American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.06 $20.91 million $3.10 6.54

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and American National BankShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 39.01% 11.51% 1.44% American National BankShares 19.35% 10.94% 1.40%

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. American National BankShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National BankShares has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of American National BankShares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats American National BankShares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

