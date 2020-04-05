Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.68, but opened at $34.81. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 7,345,434 shares trading hands.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.