Restaurant Brands International Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

NYSE QSR opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.