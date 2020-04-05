Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHOO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.