Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Farmer Bros Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Farmer Bros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million.

FARM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 702.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

