Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Essex Property Trust Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.64.

NYSE ESS opened at $190.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.64. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

