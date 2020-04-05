Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regenxbio Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Regenxbio in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regenxbio’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Regenxbio by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Regenxbio by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

