Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 18.8% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after purchasing an additional 526,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Constellium NV has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.