Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 49,458 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RECN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RECN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

