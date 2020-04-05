Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of ABM Industries worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

