Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 714,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,221 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

