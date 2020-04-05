Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 260.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $44,224,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.25 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

