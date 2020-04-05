REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $10.46. REMY COINTREAU/ADR shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 4,787 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

