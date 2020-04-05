RChain (RHOC) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. RChain has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1,949.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Bitinka, Kucoin and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.02603082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00201856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bitinka, IDEX, BitMart, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

