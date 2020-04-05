Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,572 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $968.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

