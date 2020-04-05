Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QST. AltaCorp Capital cut Questor Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.33.

In other news, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total transaction of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$509,000. Also, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,750. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,636 shares of company stock valued at $935,781.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

