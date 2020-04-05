Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QST. AltaCorp Capital cut Questor Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.33.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.
