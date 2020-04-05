QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.49.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

