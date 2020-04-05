QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives $60.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,653,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,504,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,310,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $23,381,000.

NYSE QTS opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.00 and a beta of 0.50.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

