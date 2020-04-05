Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Shares of DGX opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

