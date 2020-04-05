Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBT. Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NYSE CBT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

