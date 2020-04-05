Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MKC)

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKC. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

NYSE:MKC opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

