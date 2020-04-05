Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Decreased by Analyst

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LivePerson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPSN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.20. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in LivePerson by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 449,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LivePerson by 919.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 219,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.