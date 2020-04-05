Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Everbridge Inc Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Everbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVBG. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,509 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

