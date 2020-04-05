Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Reduced by Analyst

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $328.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.63. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

