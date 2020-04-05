Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reduced by William Blair

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altair Engineering in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the software will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Altair Engineering’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -213.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,335. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

