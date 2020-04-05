Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

FFWM stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $424.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in First Foundation by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Foundation by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Foundation by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

