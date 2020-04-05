Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.59.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $255,510,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.