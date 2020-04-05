Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issued By William Blair

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Criteo in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of CRTO opened at $8.50 on Friday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

