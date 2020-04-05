Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Consol Energy Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CEIX)

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consol Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Consol Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Consol Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.