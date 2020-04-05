Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Lifted by Analyst

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

