Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Corp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ArcBest in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of ARCB opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $429.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 199,304 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,795 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 84,643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

