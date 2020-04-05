Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Reduced by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,089 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,325,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,121,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,142,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,798,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

