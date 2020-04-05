PutinCoin (PUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $72,380.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,062,224,616 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

