Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $168,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369,899 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,937,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 631,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 629,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,602,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 430,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $306.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

