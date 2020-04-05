Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.60 ($14.65).

Shares of PSM opened at €6.87 ($7.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a one year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.28.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

