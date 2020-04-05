Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE LCII opened at $57.09 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.