Profund Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $806,428,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.99. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

