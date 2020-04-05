Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

