Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:POPE opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $377.76 million, a PE ratio of 174.63 and a beta of 0.66. Pope Resources has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $138.99.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pope Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pope Resources by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pope Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Pope Resources Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

