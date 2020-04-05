Polymath Market Cap Hits $9.48 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Polymath has a market cap of $9.48 million and $5.98 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00598466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,868,304 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, UEX, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

