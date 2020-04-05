PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.92.

PNC stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.47.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

