Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.97.

Shares of WDAY opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 812,013 shares of company stock worth $115,455,897. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.