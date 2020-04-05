PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.12.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

