Pi Financial Reiterates C$7.60 Price Target for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BB. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$4.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.93. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

