Photon (PHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,774.08

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market cap of $81,774.08 and $54.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,810.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.02117978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.03474715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00598899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00793388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00485832 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,401,119,266 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

