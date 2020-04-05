Penta One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,576.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Penta has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, LBank, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $16,576.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

