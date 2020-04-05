Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

NYSE GMRE opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.22 million, a P/E ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

