Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Udg Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 858 ($11.29).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

UDG opened at GBX 569.50 ($7.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.87. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 665.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 750.64.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.