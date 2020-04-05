Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 143 ($1.88) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 133.29 ($1.75).

CEY opened at GBX 124.05 ($1.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.36. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.74%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

